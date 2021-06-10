LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.06 5.86 15.38 14.09 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.09 5.97 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.01 5.85 XXX14.00 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.24 5.98 15.55 14.34 
United Farmers Red Oak6.99 5.80 15.44 14.00 
United Farmers Creston 6.96 5.77 15.34 13.95 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.21 6.06 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.06 5.85 15.53 13.99 
Gavilon/Creston6.99 5.96 15.43 14.01 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.00 5.89 15.54 14.05 
Green Plains Essex6.99 5.77 15.54 13.84 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.96 5.62 15.34 13.79 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.16 5.94 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.98 5.64 15.68 14.00 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.99 6.16 15.10 14.59 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.09 5.97 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.98-7.00 XXX 15.43-15.82 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.64 14.19 
Poet Energy, Corning7.09 5.81 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.04 6.01 15.44 14.04 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.72 5.66 15.08 13.88 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene7.00 5.85 15.42 13.96 

