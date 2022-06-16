LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.26 7.00 16.76 15.08 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.43 7.10 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg8.20 7.00 16.56 14.93 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.487.2017.0115.18 
United Farmers Red Oak8.08 6.85 16.51 14.68 
United Farmers Creston 8.21 6.82 16.21 14.63 
United Farmers Essex 8.03 6.85 16.41 14.63 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.19 7.15 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah8.13 6.91 16.42 14.84 
Gavilon/Creston8.13 7.01 16.27 14.80 
Gavilon/Nebraska City8.20 7.01 16.67 14.95 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.28 7.05 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.56 6.75 16.64 14.67 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.19 6.96 16.39 14.87 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.32 7.10 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.70 15.13 
Poet Energy, Corning8.13 7.10 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock8.18 7.01 16.41 14.73 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.93 6.80 16.31 14.71 
Heartland Co-op Randolph8.05 6.93 16.42 14.75 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.