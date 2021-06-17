LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.40 5.02 13.40 12.03 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.44 5.28 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.29 5.01 XXX11.93 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.48 5.14 13.60 12.28 
United Farmers Red Oak6.33 4.96 13.30 11.93 
United Farmers Creston 6.25 4.93 13.20 11.88 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.51 5.22 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.31 5.03 13.36 11.87 
Gavilon/Creston6.33 5.0313.26 11.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.34 5.05 13.40 11.98 
Green Plains Essex6.24 4.93 13.20 11.78 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.28 4.78 13.20 11.73 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.41 5.10 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.55 5.06 14.24 12.59 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.33 5.32 12.95 12.52 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.43 5.13 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.80-6.81 XXX 14.22-14.68 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.49 12.12 
Poet Energy, Corning6.38 5.02 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.38 5.17 13.30 11.98 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.06 4.82 12.93 11.81 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.34 5.02 13.28 11.90 

