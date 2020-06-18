|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.21
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.43
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.21
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.16
|8.37
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.10
|8.19
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.04
|8.19
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.13
|8.53
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.14
|8.30
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.11
|8.25
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.17
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.91
|8.23
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.01
|8.23
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.19
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.43
|8.68
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.16 - 3.21
|8.37 - 8.43
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.16
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.11
|8.18
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.26
|8.48
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.07
|8.23
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.15
|8.28
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.15
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.97
|8.22
