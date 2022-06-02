LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.60 6.59 17.14 15.02 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.65 6.69 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.45 6.59 16.89 14.87 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.75 6.79 17.44 15.17 
United Farmers Red Oak7.30 6.44 16.84 14.67 
United Farmers Creston 7.33 6.41 16.79 14.62 
United Farmers Essex 7.08 6.44 16.74 14.62 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.55 6.74 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.19 6.44 17.05 14.66 
Gavilon/Creston7.34 6.59 16.54 14.76 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.41 6.59 17.09 14.92 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.45 6.64 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.98 6.34 16.95 14.65 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.62 6.67 16.70 14.78 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.60 6.69 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.08 15.11 
Poet Energy, Corning7.43 6.69 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.35 6.60 16.84 14.72 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.27 6.39 16.49 14.70 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.30 6.52 16.76 14.72 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.