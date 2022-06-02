|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.60
|6.59
|17.14
|15.02
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.65
|6.69
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.45
|6.59
|16.89
|14.87
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.75
|6.79
|17.44
|15.17
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.30
|6.44
|16.84
|14.67
|United Farmers Creston
|7.33
|6.41
|16.79
|14.62
|United Farmers Essex
|7.08
|6.44
|16.74
|14.62
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.55
|6.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.19
|6.44
|17.05
|14.66
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.34
|6.59
|16.54
|14.76
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.41
|6.59
|17.09
|14.92
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.45
|6.64
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.98
|6.34
|16.95
|14.65
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.62
|6.67
|16.70
|14.78
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.60
|6.69
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|17.08
|15.11
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.43
|6.69
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.35
|6.60
|16.84
|14.72
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.27
|6.39
|16.49
|14.70
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.30
|6.52
|16.76
|14.72
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. June 2, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcyclist killed in Montgomery County crash
- Fremont County traffic stop leads to 4 arrests
- Shenandoah man arrested on multiple charges early Monday
- Omaha man arrested in Adams County
- Fremont County locates missing Thurman man
- Montgomery County reports 2 warrant arrests
- Red Oak man arrested on forgery charge
- Council Bluffs man booked on drug charges
- North Platte man killed in 2 vehicle crash near Shelby
- Mills County suspect arrested in Douglas County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
Anniversaries
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2