|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.87
|6.20
|15.52
|13.80
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.07
|6.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.79
|6.21
|15.32
|13.66
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.72
|6.06
|15.27
|13.41
|United Farmers Creston
|7.85
|6.03
|14.97
|13.36
|United Farmers Essex
|7.67
|6.06
|15.17
|13.36
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.86
|6.55
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.69
|6.11
|15.17
|13.41
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.74
|6.21
|15.02
|13.51
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.78
|6.21
|15.32
|13.66
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.87
|6.26
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.14
|5.95
|15.48
|13.39
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.24
|6.69
|15.89
|14.40
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.95
|6.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.47
|13.85
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.82
|6.30
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.77
|6.21
|15.07
|13.45
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.54
|6.01
|15.07
|13.44
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.66
|6.13
|15.19
|13.47
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. June 23, 2022
Morgan Martin
