LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.87 6.20 15.52 13.80 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.07 6.31 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.79 6.21 15.32 13.66 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.72 6.06 15.27 13.41 
United Farmers Creston 7.85 6.03 14.97 13.36 
United Farmers Essex 7.67 6.06 15.17 13.36 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.86 6.55 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.69 6.11 15.17 13.41 
Gavilon/Creston7.74 6.21 15.02 13.51 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.78 6.21 15.32 13.66 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.87 6.26 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.14 5.95 15.48 13.39 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.24 6.69 15.89 14.40 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.95 6.31 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.47 13.85 
Poet Energy, Corning7.82 6.30 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.77 6.21 15.07 13.45 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.54 6.01 15.07 13.44 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.66 6.13 15.19 13.47 

