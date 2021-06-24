LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.26 5.08 13.89 12.52 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.24 5.31 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.14 5.04 XXX12.32 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.39 5.18 13.99 12.67 
United Farmers Red Oak6.24 4.99 13.59 12.32 
United Farmers Creston 6.16 4.96 13.49 12.27 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.41 5.36 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.31 5.06 13.75 12.31 
Gavilon/Creston6.14 5.06 13.70 12.26 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.19 5.08 13.75 12.36 
Green Plains Essex6.24 4.96 13.61 12.17 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.19 4.81 13.61 12.12 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.41 5.13 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.16 4.74 13.44 12.18 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.49 5.36 13.34 12.91 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.29 5.16 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.26-6.32 XXX 13.60-13.96 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.84 12.51 
Poet Energy, Corning6.35 5.06 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.27 5.21 13.64 12.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.96 4.85 13.32 12.20 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.19 5.05 13.56 12.31 

