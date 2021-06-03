|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.77
|5.36
|15.32
|13.53
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.86
|5.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.72
|5.35
|XXX
|13.44
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.92
|5.48
|15.44
|13.78
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.77
|5.30
|15.49
|13.44
|United Farmers Creston
|6.74
|5.27
|15.39
|13.39
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.92
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.75
|5.36
|15.59
|13.42
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.70
|5.47
|15.59
|13.45
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.71
|5.38
15.59
|13.47
|Green Plains Essex
|6.62
|5.27
|15.59
|13.29
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.67
|5.12
|15.39
|13.24
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.87
|5.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.90
|5.30
|15.78
|13.71
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.62
|5.66
|15.04
|14.03
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.87
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.95-7.05
|XXX
|15.36-15.87
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.69
|13.63
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.72
|5.26
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.82
|5.51
|15.54
|13.48
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.35
|5.16
|15.02
|13.32
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.72
|5.36
|15.51
|13.41
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. June 3, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shenandoah man arrested on drug possession Sunday evening
- USDA expanding Conservation Reserve Program
- Nebraska Among States Taking Foster Kids’ Benefits
- 3 injured in Mills County crash
- Red Oak man arrested on assault charges
- Shen motorcycle wreck injures 1
- Red Oak woman arrested for drug possession
- Atchison County head-on wreck injures 2
- Hepburn man arrested on felony charge
- Pottawattamie County chase ends in injury accident