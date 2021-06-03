LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.77 5.36 15.32 13.53 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.86 5.62 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.72 5.35 XXX13.44 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.92 5.48 15.44 13.78 
United Farmers Red Oak6.77 5.30 15.49 13.44 
United Farmers Creston 6.74 5.27 15.39 13.39 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.92 5.36 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.75 5.36 15.59 13.42 
Gavilon/Creston6.70 5.47 15.59 13.45 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.71 5.38 

15.59 

13.47 
Green Plains Essex6.62 5.27 15.59 13.29 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.67 5.12 15.39 13.24 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.87 5.44 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.90 5.30 15.78 13.71 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.62 5.66 15.04 14.03 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.87 5.47 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.95-7.05 XXX 15.36-15.87 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.69 13.63 
Poet Energy, Corning6.72 5.26 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.82 5.51 15.54 13.48 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.35 5.16 15.02 13.32 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.72 5.36 15.51 13.41 

