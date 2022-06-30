LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.29 5.85 16.10 14.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.49 5.95 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.24 5.85 15.86 14.08 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.29 5.70 15.81 13.83 
United Farmers Creston 7.32 5.67 15.51 13.78 
United Farmers Essex 7.19 5.70 15.71 13.78 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.44 6.30 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.33 5.78 15.74 13.89 
Gavilon/Creston7.33 5.88 15.54 13.96 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.33 5.88 15.84 14.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.59 5.90 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.11 5.59 16.30 13.82 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.89 6.29 15.97 14.41 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.49 5.95 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.00 14.28 
Poet Energy, Corning7.39 5.95 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.29 5.86 15.60 13.88 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.51 5.65 15.61 13.86 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.13 5.77 15.72 13.90 

