LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.11 6.82 17.30 15.47 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.20 6.92 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg8.03 6.82 17.10 15.32 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.28 7.02 17.55 15.57 
United Farmers Red Oak7.88 6.67 17.00 15.07 
United Farmers Creston 7.96 6.64 16.70 15.02 
United Farmers Essex 7.73 6.6716.90 15.02 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.01 6.97 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.98 6.7216.90 15.07 
Gavilon/Creston8.00 6.82 16.75 15.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.99 6.82 17.15 15.32 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.08 6.87 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.41 6.56 17.24 15.06 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.05 6.93 16.93 15.31 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.11 6.92 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.29 15.52 
Poet Energy, Corning7.98 6.92 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.78 6.83 16.90 15.12 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.78 6.62 16.80 15.10 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.83 6.75 16.92 15.12 

