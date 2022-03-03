LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.03 5.77 16.23 14.09 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.09 5.90 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.94 5.77 16.08 13.99 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.18 5.97 16.55 14.24 
United Farmers Red Oak6.89 5.72 16.23 13.84 
United Farmers Creston 6.93 5.69 15.98 13.79 
United Farmers Essex 6.87 5.72 16.18 13.79 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.23 5.77 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.93 5.77 16.23 13.89 
Gavilon/Creston7.03 XXX 16.13 13.89 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.18 5.77  16.33 14.04 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.04 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.73 5.50 16.12 13.76 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.08 5.84 16.25 14.08 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.045.82XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.47 14.19 
Poet Energy, Corning7.10 5.77 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.88 5.78 16.18 13.84 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.71 5.57 16.08 13.82 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.95 5.70 15.73 13.74 

