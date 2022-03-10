LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.16 6.17 16.49 14.47 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.19 6.27 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.01 6.17 16.30 14.37 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.46 6.37 16.74 14.62 
United Farmers Red Oak7.11 6.02 16.20 14.12 
United Farmers Creston 7.13 5.99 15.95 14.07 
United Farmers Essex 7.09 6.02 16.15 14.07 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.16 6.15 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.10 6.04 16.15 14.16 
Gavilon/Creston7.15 XXX 16.15 14.26 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.15 6.1116.35 14.41 
Green Plains Shenandoahn/a XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.91 5.86 16.08 14.14 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.93 6.12 16.05 14.34 
SIRE/Council Bluffsn/a n/a XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.54 14.57 
Poet Energy, Corningn/a n/a XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.01 6.18 16.14 14.22 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.83 5.97 16.05 14.20 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.90 6.10 16.00 14.17 

