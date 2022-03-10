|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.16
|6.17
|16.49
|14.47
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.19
|6.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.01
|6.17
|16.30
|14.37
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.46
|6.37
|16.74
|14.62
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.11
|6.02
|16.20
|14.12
|United Farmers Creston
|7.13
|5.99
|15.95
|14.07
|United Farmers Essex
|7.09
|6.02
|16.15
|14.07
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.16
|6.15
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.10
|6.04
|16.15
|14.16
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.15
|XXX
|16.15
|14.26
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.15
|6.11
|16.35
|14.41
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.91
|5.86
|16.08
|14.14
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.93
|6.12
|16.05
|14.34
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.54
|14.57
|Poet Energy, Corning
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.01
|6.18
|16.14
|14.22
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.83
|5.97
|16.05
|14.20
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.90
|6.10
|16.00
|14.17
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. March 10, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Traffic stop leads to Adams County drug bust
- Multiple tornado deaths in Madison County
- Council Bluffs man booked on drug charge
- Fast, furious storms whip through KMAland
- Red Oak woman booked on warrant
- 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Des Moines high school grounds
- Mills County suspect booked on warrant
- Suspect arrested in Villisca burglary
- Shen driver charged with OWI 2nd
- Council Bluffs man arrested following Omaha pursuit, crash
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 12
Anniversaries
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 12