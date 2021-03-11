LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.28 14.13 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.22 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.24 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.41 14.23 
United Farmers Red Oak5.20 13.89 
United Farmers Creston 5.19 13.84 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.08 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.23 13.85 
Gavilon/Creston5.20 14.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.21 13.95 
Green Plains Essex5.20 13.83 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.15 13.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.27 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.03 13.69 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.38 14.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.19 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.17-5.20 14.01-14.14 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.18 
Poet Energy, Corning5.22 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.21 13.83 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.97 13.63 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.14 13.80 

