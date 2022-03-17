LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.19 6.10 16.42 14.29 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.25 6.20 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.01 6.10 16.17 14.14 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.44 6.30 16.62 14.39 
United Farmers Red Oak7.04 5.95 16.07 13.89 
United Farmers Creston 6.99 5.92 15.82 13.84 
United Farmers Essex 6.97 5.95 16.02 13.84 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.07 6.08 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.00 6.00 16.00 13.94 
Gavilon/Creston7.15 XXX 15.99 14.04 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.15 6.07 16.19 14.19 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.99 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.83 5.80 15.96 13.91 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.82 6.05 15.88 14.20 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.05 6.15 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.42 14.34 
Poet Energy, Corning7.19 6.13 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.94 6.11 16.02 13.99
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.86 5.90 15.92 13.97 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.90 6.03 15.89 13.94 

