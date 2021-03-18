LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.38 13.92 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.30 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.32 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.49 14.02 
United Farmers Red Oak5.28 13.67 
United Farmers Creston 5.27 13.62 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.43 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.31 13.67 
Gavilon/Creston5.36 13.87 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.29 13.74 
Green Plains Essex5.28 13.62 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.23 13.62 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.35 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.18 13.65 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.46 13.92 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.29 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.41-5.44 14.09-14.22
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.97 
Poet Energy, Corning5.36 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.29 13.62 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.05 13.41 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.22 13.64 

