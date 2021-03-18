|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.38
|13.92
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.30
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.32
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.49
|14.02
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.28
|13.67
|United Farmers Creston
|5.27
|13.62
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.43
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.31
|13.67
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.36
|13.87
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.29
|13.74
|Green Plains Essex
|5.28
|13.62
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.23
|13.62
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.35
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.18
|13.65
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.46
|13.92
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.29
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.41-5.44
|14.09-14.22
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.97
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.36
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.29
|13.62
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.05
|13.41
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.22
|13.64
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. March 18, 2021
Morgan Martin
