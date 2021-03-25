LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.41 14.14 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.37 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.32 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.56 14.24 
United Farmers Red Oak5.35 13.94 
United Farmers Creston 5.35 13.89
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.31 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.32 13.96 
Gavilon/Creston5.37 14.11 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.32 14.01 
Green Plains Essex5.28 13.84 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.23 13.84 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.35 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.24 13.82 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.46 14.14 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.37 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.39-5.43 14.27-14.37 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.19 
Poet Energy, Corning5.36 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.3613.85 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.05 13.63 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.23 13.89 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.