LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.33 6.49 15.93 13.80 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.48 6.59 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.15 6.49 15.73 13.66 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.63 6.69 16.08 13.90 
United Farmers Red Oak7.18 6.34 15.58 13.41 
United Farmers Creston 7.13 6.31 15.33 13.36 
United Farmers Essex 7.05 6.34 15.53 13.36 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.09 6.47 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.88 6.32 15.42 13.44 
Gavilon/Creston7.13 XXX 15.37 13.54 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.10 6.44 15.69 13.69 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.03 6.54 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.98 6.18 15.47 13.42 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.30 6.31 16.05 14.30 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.41 6.54 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.93 13.85 
Poet Energy, Corning7.28 6.52 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.08 6.50 15.53 13.50 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.00 6.29 15.43 13.49 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.06 6.42 15.40 13.46 

