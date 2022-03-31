|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.33
|6.49
|15.93
|13.80
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.48
|6.59
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.15
|6.49
|15.73
|13.66
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.63
|6.69
|16.08
|13.90
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.18
|6.34
|15.58
|13.41
|United Farmers Creston
|7.13
|6.31
|15.33
|13.36
|United Farmers Essex
|7.05
|6.34
|15.53
|13.36
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.09
|6.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.88
|6.32
|15.42
|13.44
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.13
|XXX
|15.37
|13.54
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.10
|6.44
|15.69
|13.69
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.03
|6.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.98
|6.18
|15.47
|13.42
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.30
|6.31
|16.05
|14.30
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.41
|6.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.93
|13.85
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.28
|6.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.08
|6.50
|15.53
|13.50
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.00
|6.29
|15.43
|13.49
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.06
|6.42
|15.40
|13.46
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. March 31, 2022
Morgan Martin
