|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.22
|14.05
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.16
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.18
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.30
|14.14
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.14
|13.86
|United Farmers Creston
|5.13
|13.81
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.02
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.18
|13.83
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.15
|14.01
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.16
|13.88
|Green Plains Essex
|5.14
|13.81
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.09
|13.81
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.21
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.00
|13.69
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.32
|14.10
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.13
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.18-5.21
|13.92-14.07
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.15
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.16
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.17
|13.80
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.91
|13.60
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.09
|13.78
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. March 4, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Misty M. Otte, 47, Essex, Iowa
- Suspects nabbed in Montgomery County with stolen vehicle
- Elaine Johnson, 86, of Plano, Texas
- Shen teen located
- Essex man arrested for OWI in Montgomery County
- Page County man booked for driving while barred
- Clarinda district seeks new name for former Shopko building
- High-speed chase in Adams County results in injuries
- Red Oak suspect faces child endangerment charges
- Council Bluffs man arrested for sexual assault in Montgomery County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11