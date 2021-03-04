LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.22 14.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.16 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.18 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.30 14.14 
United Farmers Red Oak5.14 13.86
United Farmers Creston 5.13 13.81 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.02 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.18 13.83 
Gavilon/Creston5.15 14.01 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.16 13.88 
Green Plains Essex5.14 13.81 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.09 13.81 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.21 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.00 13.69 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.32 14.10 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.13 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.18-5.21 13.92-14.07 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.15 
Poet Energy, Corning5.16 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.17 13.80 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.91 13.60 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.09 13.78 

