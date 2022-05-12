LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.01 7.18 16.24 14.40 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.12 7.28 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.84 7.18 15.94 14.26 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.21 7.38 16.34 14.50 
United Farmers Red Oak7.82 7.03 15.74 14.06 
United Farmers Creston 7.77 7.00 15.64 14.01 
United Farmers Essex 7.70 7.03 15.66 14.01 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.16 7.28 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.61 7.02 15.64 14.04 
Gavilon/Creston7.84 7.1716.0914.14
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.87 7.18 15.99 14.31 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.82 7.23 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.63 6.92 15.84 14.04 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.07 7.11 15.87 14.35 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.09 7.25 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.23 14.50 
Poet Energy, Corning7.99 7.25 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.86 7.19 15.69 14.10 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.69 6.98 15.74 14.09 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.76 7.11 15.69 14.11 

