LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.03 5.28 16.09 13.47 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.20 5.46 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.97 5.26 XXX13.37 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.20 5.40 16.24 13.72 
United Farmers Red Oak7.00 5.21 16.14 13.37 
United Farmers Creston 6.97 5.18 16.04 13.32 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.00 5.18 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.95 5.28 16.29 13.37 
Gavilon/Creston6.97 5.36 16.29 13.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.97 5.30 16.31 13.42 
Green Plains Essex6.85 5.18 16.11 13.22 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.80 5.03 16.14 13.16 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.05 5.35 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.14 5.34 16.28 13.52 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.74 5.58 15.84 13.96 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.17 5.36 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.38-7.59 XXX 16.52-17.02 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.44 13.56 
Poet Energy, Corning6.95 5.28 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.07 5.28 16.09 13.41 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.48 5.07 15.84 13.25 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.87 5.25 16.11 13.34 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.