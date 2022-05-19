LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.03 7.01 16.97 14.74 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.10 7.11 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.78 7.01 16.71 14.60 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.18 7.21 17.10 14.89 
United Farmers Red Oak7.75 6.86 16.66 14.40 
United Farmers Creston 7.71 6.83 16.46 14.35 
United Farmers Essex 7.61 6.86 16.61 14.35 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.05 7.16 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.64 6.85 16.56 14.39 
Gavilon/Creston7.82 7.00 16.91 14.49 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.89 7.00 16.86 14.64 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.76 7.06 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.55 6.76 16.60 14.38 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.07 7.15 16.43 14.63 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.00 7.11 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.05 14.84 
Poet Energy, Corning7.91 7.08 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.78 7.02 16.45 14.44
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.70 6.81 16.51 14.43 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.69 6.94 16.56 14.45 

