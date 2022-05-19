|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.03
|7.01
|16.97
|14.74
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.10
|7.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.78
|7.01
|16.71
|14.60
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.18
|7.21
|17.10
|14.89
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.75
|6.86
|16.66
|14.40
|United Farmers Creston
|7.71
|6.83
|16.46
|14.35
|United Farmers Essex
|7.61
|6.86
|16.61
|14.35
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.05
|7.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.64
|6.85
|16.56
|14.39
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.82
|7.00
|16.91
|14.49
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.89
|7.00
|16.86
|14.64
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.76
|7.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.55
|6.76
|16.60
|14.38
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.07
|7.15
|16.43
|14.63
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.00
|7.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|17.05
|14.84
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.91
|7.08
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.78
|7.02
|16.45
|14.44
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.70
|6.81
|16.51
|14.43
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.69
|6.94
|16.56
|14.45
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. May 19, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Road construction worker struck, killed by vehicle near Red Oak
- Council Bluffs woman arrested in Essex
- Fremont County suspect booked on multiple charges
- Report finds over $60,000 in improper disbursements of Silver City tax dollars
- Alec Woldruff, 35, Coin, Iowa
- Red Oak suspect booked on Page County warrant
- Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak for domestic assault
- Red Oak man arrested after fleeing from deputies
- Red Oak woman arrested for domestic assault
- Red Oak woman arrested on unauthorized credit card use
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 21