LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 5.22 15.38 13.18 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.10 5.47 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.87 5.20 XXX13.08 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.15 5.34 15.58 13.43 
United Farmers Red Oak6.95 5.15 15.53 13.08 
United Farmers Creston 6.92 5.12 15.43 13.03 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.04 5.22 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.83 5.21 15.67 13.06 
Gavilon/Creston6.90 5.29 15.57 13.01 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.89 5.24 15.73 13.13 
Green Plains Essex6.75 5.12 15.60 12.93 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.70 4.97 15.63 12.88 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.95 5.29 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.77 4.94 15.47 13.01 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.64 5.52 15.33 13.67 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.10 5.30 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.85-7.03 XXX 15.43-15.78 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.73 13.27 
Poet Energy, Corning6.84 5.22 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.04 5.22 15.48 13.13 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.38 5.01 15.13 12.96 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.83 5.20 15.45 13.05 

