LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.90 6.84 17.14 15.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.00 6.94 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.75 6.84 17.00 14.90 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.10 7.04 17.39 15.20 
United Farmers Red Oak7.60 6.69 17.02 14.70 
United Farmers Creston 7.636.6616.82 14.65 
United Farmers Essex 7.43 6.69 16.97 14.65 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.87 6.99 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.49 6.67 16.96 14.69 
Gavilon/Creston7.64 6.82 17.11 14.79 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.67 6.82 17.16 14.94 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.55 6.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.37 6.58 16.96 14.68 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.99 6.89 16.61 14.76 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.82 6.94 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.36 15.14 
Poet Energy, Corning7.73 6.91 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.65 6.85 16.81 14.75 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.57 6.64 16.50 14.73 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.55 6.76 16.98 14.74 

