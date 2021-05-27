LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.95 5.25 15.42 13.28 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.05 5.50 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.87 5.23 XXX13.18 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.15 5.37 15.52 13.53 
United Farmers Red Oak6.80 5.18 15.47 13.18 
United Farmers Creston 6.77 5.15 15.37 13.13 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.99 5.25 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.85 5.25 15.62 13.18 
Gavilon/Creston6.85 5.33 15.52 13.13 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.89 5.27 15.67 13.23 
Green Plains Essex6.75 5.15 15.47 13.03 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.70 5.00 15.27 12.98 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.90 5.32 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.80 5.05 15.32 13.08 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.64 5.55 15.37 13.78 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.05 5.35 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.51-6.64 XXX 15.03-15.38 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.72 13.38 
Poet Energy, Corning6.80 n/a XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.97 5.25 15.52 13.23 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.38 5.04 15.17 13.06 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.83 5.23 15.49 13.15 

