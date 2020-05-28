LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.22 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.20
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.17 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.09 8.15
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.07 7.92
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.00 7.95
 Gavilon/Creston 3.03 8.32
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.07 8.02
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.07 7.95
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.13 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.85 7.97
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.98 7.97
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.18 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.35 8.52
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.10 - 3.22 8.15 - 8.20
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.13 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.04 7.92
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.20 8.29
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.04 8.00
 United Farmers/Creston 3.14 8.02
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.11 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.93 7.96