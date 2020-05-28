|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.22
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.20
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.17
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.09
|8.15
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.07
|7.92
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.00
|7.95
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.03
|8.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.07
|8.02
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.07
|7.95
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.13
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.85
|7.97
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.98
|7.97
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.18
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.35
|8.52
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.10 - 3.22
|8.15 - 8.20
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.13
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.04
|7.92
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.20
|8.29
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.04
|8.00
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.14
|8.02
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.11
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.93
|7.96
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Prescott pair arrested on multiple charges
- Suspect booked in Farragut burglaries, home invasion
- Pandemic Hits Iowa's Wind Energy Industry Hard
- Lewis Central hires Hanafan, Manz to fill girls basketball, wrestling openings
- Clarinda man booked for violating protective order
- 2 arrested on drug charges in Shenandoah
- Peggy S. Bryant, 62, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- COVID-19 cases jump in Taylor County
- Marilyn Carlson, 86, Villisca, Iowa
- Shenandoah woman arrested in Creston
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 28
-
May 28
-
May 28
-
May 29
-
May 29
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 31
-
May 31
-
May 31