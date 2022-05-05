LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.07 7.03 16.52 14.52 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.18 7.14 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.90 7.04 16.27 14.37 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.27 7.23 16.67 14.62 
United Farmers Red Oak7.85 6.89 16.07 14.17 
United Farmers Creston 7.78 6.86 15.87 14.12 
United Farmers Essex 7.76 6.89 15.99 14.12 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.09 6.98 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.636.89 15.97 14.17 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 6.99 16.2214.22 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.88 7.04 XXX 14.42 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.88 7.09XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.69 6.78 16.17 14.10 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.10 7.11 16.06 14.47 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.15 7.11 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.47 14.61 
Poet Energy, Corning7.97 7.08 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.92 7.04 16.02 14.22 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.75 6.84 16.02 14.20 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.82 6.97 15.97 14.17 

