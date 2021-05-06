|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.47
|5.96
|16.20
|13.64
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.52
|6.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.41
|5.94
|XXX
|13.49
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.64
|6.06
|16.25
|13.89
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.39
|5.89
|16.00
|13.49
|United Farmers Creston
|7.41
|5.86
|15.90
|13.44
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.34
|5.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.38
|5.98
|16.04
|13.49
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.42
|6.06
|16.24
|13.45
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.35
|5.96
|16.15
|13.54
|Green Plains Essex
|7.29
|5.86
|15.97
|13.34
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|7.24
|5.71
|15.99
|13.29
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.44
|6.03
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|7.11
|5.62
|15.56
|13.22
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|7.18
|6.25
|15.69
|14.09
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.49
|6.04
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|7.28-7.38
|XXX
|15.52-16.02
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.29
|13.69
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.44
|5.95
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.48
|5.95
|15.94
|13.54
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.92
|5.75
|15.80
|13.37
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|7.28
|5.93
|15.97
|13.46
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. May 6, 2021
Morgan Martin
