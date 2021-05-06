LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.47 5.96 16.20 13.64 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.52 6.11 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.41 5.94 XXX13.49 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.64 6.06 16.25 13.89 
United Farmers Red Oak7.39 5.89 16.00 13.49 
United Farmers Creston 7.41 5.86 15.90 13.44 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.34 5.85 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.38 5.98 16.04 13.49 
Gavilon/Creston7.42 6.06 16.24 13.45 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.35 5.9616.15 13.54 
Green Plains Essex7.29 5.86 15.97 13.34 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 7.24 5.71 15.99 13.29 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.44 6.03 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.11 5.62 15.56 13.22 
Cargill/Council Bluffs7.18 6.25 15.69 14.09 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.49 6.04 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.28-7.38 XXX 15.52-16.02 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.29 13.69 
Poet Energy, Corning7.44 5.95 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.48 5.95 15.94 13.54 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.92 5.75 15.80 13.37 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene7.28 5.93 15.97 13.46 

