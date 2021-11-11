|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.67
|12.16
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.54
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.42
|11.97
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.94
|12.36
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.38
|11.92
|United Farmers Creston
|5.26
|11.72
|United Farmers Essex
|5.38
|11.87
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.54
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.45
|11.82
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.30
|11.92
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.47
|11.87
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.62
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.16
|11.66
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.53
|12.12
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.50
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.53
|12.12-12.26
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.31
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.29
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.41
|11.71
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.24
|11.60
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.37
|11.87
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Nov. 11, 2021
Morgan Martin
