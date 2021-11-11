LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.67 12.16 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.54  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.42 11.97 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.94 12.36 
United Farmers Red Oak5.38 11.92 
United Farmers Creston 5.26 11.72 
United Farmers Essex 5.38 11.87 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.54 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.45 11.82 
Gavilon/Creston5.30 11.92 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.47 11.87 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.62 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.16 11.66 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.53 12.12 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.50 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.53 12.12-12.26 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.31 
Poet Energy, Corning5.29 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.41 11.71 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.24 11.60 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.37 11.87 

