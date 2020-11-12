LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.05XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX11.20
 SIRE Council Bluffs4.03XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.9611.18 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.7110.64  
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.8310.85 
 Gavilon/Creston3.8110.96 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.8210.90 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.8310.86 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.85XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.8110.80
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.6810.60
 Green Plains/Shenandoah4.01XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.0411.21 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs4.11-4.1711.19-11.21
 Poet Energy/Corning3.88XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.8810.95
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.9211.11 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.8310.91 
 United Farmers/Creston3.7910.89 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.86XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.6310.53 

