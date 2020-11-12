|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.05
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|11.20
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|4.03
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.96
|11.18
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.71
|10.64
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.83
|10.85
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.81
|10.96
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.82
|10.90
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.83
|10.86
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.85
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.81
|10.80
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.68
|10.60
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|4.01
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.04
|11.21
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|4.11-4.17
|11.19-11.21
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.88
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.88
|10.95
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.92
|11.11
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.83
|10.91
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.79
|10.89
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.86
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.63
|10.53
