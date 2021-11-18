LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.78 12.50 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.62  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.50 12.35 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.98 12.75 
United Farmers Red Oak5.40 12.35 
United Farmers Creston 5.3412.20 
United Farmers Essex 5.40 12.30 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.63 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.48 12.25 
Gavilon/Creston5.38 12.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.50 12.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.65 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.33 12.25 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.60 12.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.50 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.59-5.64 12.73-12.87 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.75 
Poet Energy, Corning5.48 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.45 12.15 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.2712.03
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.39 12.30 

