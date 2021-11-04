LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.57 12.18 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.45  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.36 11.93 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.74 12.33 
United Farmers Red Oak5.29 11.78 
United Farmers Creston 5.29 11.63 
United Farmers Essex 5.28 11.73 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.37 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.34 11.68 
Gavilon/Creston5.34 11.78 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.36 11.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.49 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.06 11.67 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.50 12.24 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.39 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.50 12.16 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.17 
Poet Energy, Corning5.22 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.34 11.73 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.13 11.61 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.31 11.63 

