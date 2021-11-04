|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.57
|12.18
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.45
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.36
|11.93
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.74
|12.33
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.29
|11.78
|United Farmers Creston
|5.29
|11.63
|United Farmers Essex
|5.28
|11.73
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.37
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.34
|11.68
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.34
|11.78
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.36
|11.83
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.49
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.06
|11.67
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.50
|12.24
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.39
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.50
|12.16
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.17
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.22
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.34
|11.73
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.13
|11.61
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.31
|11.63
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Nov. 4, 2021
Morgan Martin
