LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.77 XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX9.73
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.70XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.579.76
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.359.52
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.479.58
 Gavilon/Creston3.479.59
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.489.54
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.449.54
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.58XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.439.53
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.339.48
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.56XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.779.94
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.60-3.749.73-9.76
 Poet Energy/Corning3.63XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.569.58
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.449.69
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.489.59
 United Farmers/Creston3.559.54
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.47XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.309.47

