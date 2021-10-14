|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.87
|5.23
|11.76
|12.01
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.05
|5.29
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.94
|5.08
|11.66
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.17
|5.39
|12.06
|12.19
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.89
|5.04
|11.61
|11.79
|United Farmers Creston
|4.87
|5.02
|11.46
|11.74
|United Farmers Essex
|4.89
|5.04
|11.56
|11.74
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.77
|5.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.89
|XXX
|11.56
|XXX
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.92
|5.06
|11.51
|11.69
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.92
|XXX
|11.66
|XXX
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.02
|5.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.63
|XXX
|11.47
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.02
|5.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.91-5.17
|XXX
|11.71-11.75
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|11.86
|11.99
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.97
|5.18
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.92
|5.13
|11.56
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.63
|XXX
|11.41
|XXX
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|4.88
|4.88
|11.56
|11.56
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Oct. 14, 2021
Morgan Martin
