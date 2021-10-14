LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.87 5.23 11.76 12.01 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.05 5.29 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.94 5.08 11.66XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.17 5.39 12.06 12.19 
United Farmers Red Oak4.89 5.04 11.61 11.79 
United Farmers Creston 4.87 5.02 11.46 11.74 
United Farmers Essex 4.89 5.04 11.56 11.74 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.77 5.16 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.89 XXX 11.56 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston4.925.06 11.51 11.69 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.92XXX 11.66 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.02 5.11 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.63XXX11.47 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.02 5.27 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.91-5.17 XXX 11.71-11.75 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 11.86 11.99 
Poet Energy, Corning4.97 5.18 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.92 5.13 11.56 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.63 XXX 11.41 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph4.88 4.88 11.56 11.56 

