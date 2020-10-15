LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.86 XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.12
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.84 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.7810.08 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.499.66 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.709.99 
 Gavilon/Creston3.7410.02 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.699.93 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.699.89 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.66 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.699.92 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.549.72 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.77 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.9210.12 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.71-3.7810.02-10.06
 Poet Energy/Corning3.82 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.7710.07 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.699.97 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.719.95 
 United Farmers/Creston3.719.99 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.69 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.579.80 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.