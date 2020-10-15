|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.86
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.12
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.84
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.78
|10.08
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.49
|9.66
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.70
|9.99
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.74
|10.02
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.69
|9.93
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.69
|9.89
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.66
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.69
|9.92
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.54
|9.72
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.77
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.92
|10.12
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.71-3.78
|10.02-10.06
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.82
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.77
|10.07
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.69
|9.97
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.71
|9.95
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.71
|9.99
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.69
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.57
|9.80
