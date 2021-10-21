LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.04 5.38 11.96 12.20 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.22 5.44 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.09 5.26 11.84XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.42 5.56 12.2412.38 
United Farmers Red Oak5.04 5.19 11.74 11.98 
United Farmers Creston 5.02 5.17 11.64 11.93 
United Farmers Essex 5.04 5.19 11.69 11.93 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.02 5.33 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.05 XXX 11.73 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.085.2211.68 11.87 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.08XXX11.83 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.17 5.27 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.79XXX11.64 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.29 XXX 12.19 12.37 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.20 5.42 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.24-5.37 XXX 12.20-12.30 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 11.99 12.18 
Poet Energy, Corning5.09 5.33 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.07 5.28 11.74 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.78 XXX 11.62 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.04 5.04 11.67 11.67 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.