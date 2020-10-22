|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.00
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.32
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.96
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.16
|10.73
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.70
|9.97
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.84
|10.10
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.92
|10.13
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.83
|10.02
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.81
|9.98
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.76
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.81
|10.03
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.66
|9.83
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.89
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.06
|10.42
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.93-3.977
|10.25-10.31
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.94
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.91
|10.19
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.88
|10.22
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.83
|10.07
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.83
|10.14
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.81
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.69
|9.83
