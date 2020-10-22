LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.00XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.32
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.96XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs4.1610.73 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.709.97 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.8410.10 
 Gavilon/Creston3.9210.13 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.8310.02 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.819.98 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.76XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.8110.03 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.669.83 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.89XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.0610.42 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.93-3.97710.25-10.31
 Poet Energy/Corning3.94XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.9110.19 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.8810.22 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.8310.07 
 United Farmers/Creston3.8310.14 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.81XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.699.83 

