LocationCorn - New CropCorn - Old CropBeans - New CropBeans - Old Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.51 5.72 12.24 12.36 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.53 5.73 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.40 5.55 12.06
XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.78 5.90 12.39 12.56 
United Farmers Red Oak5.32 5.48 11.84 12.10 
United Farmers Creston 5.33 5.46 11.74 12.05 
United Farmers Essex 5.32 5.48 11.79 12.05 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.38 5.62 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.33 XXX 11.86 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.385.55 11.96 12.15 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.38XXX 11.94 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.48 5.56 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.09XXX11.73 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.45 5.61 12.19 12.34 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.51 5.72 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.44-5.53 XXX 12.19-12.24 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.18 12.31 
Poet Energy, Corning5.40 5.62 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.38 5.58 11.84 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.09 XXX 11.76 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.35 5.35 11.79 11.79 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.