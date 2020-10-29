LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.89XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.15 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.82XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.83 10.18
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.549.74 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.719.87 
 Gavilon/Creston3.7510.03 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.679.89 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.729.81 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.54XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.699.81 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.599.61 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.84XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.9210.30 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.86-3.9110.12-10.19
 Poet Energy/Corning3.78XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.78 10.00 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.7010.07 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.739.94 
 United Farmers/Creston3.749.94 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.72XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.529.62 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.