|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.89
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.15
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.82
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.83
|10.18
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.54
|9.74
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.71
|9.87
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.75
|10.03
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.67
|9.89
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.72
|9.81
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.54
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.69
|9.81
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.59
|9.61
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.84
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.92
|10.30
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.86-3.91
|10.12-10.19
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.78
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.78
|10.00
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.70
|10.07
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.73
|9.94
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.74
|9.94
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.72
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.52
|9.62
