LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.65 13.38 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 

6.88 

 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.71 13.23 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.56 13.18 
United Farmers Creston 6.78 13.03 
United Farmers Essex 6.56 13.13 
Golden Triangle Craig6.50 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.61 13.15 
Gavilon/Creston6.61 13.10 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.81 13.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.01 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.25 13.08 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.57 13.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.88 13.46 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.92 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.53 
Poet Energy, Corning6.61 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.60 13.03 

