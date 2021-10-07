LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.96 5.40 12.17 12.42 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.44 5.46 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.02 5.25 11.97XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.24 5.56 12.35 12.62 
United Farmers Red Oak5.06 5.21 12.02 12.21 
United Farmers Creston 5.04 5.19 11.87 12.16 
United Farmers Essex 5.04 5.21 11.97 12.16 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.89 5.33 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.06 XXX 11.97 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.095.2411.92 12.11 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.06XXX12.02 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.16 5.28 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.84XXX 11.95 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.29 5.44 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.50 XXX 12.17 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.22 XXX 
Poet Energy, Corning5.14 5.35 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.09 5.30 11.97 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.80 XXX 11.82 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.045.04 11.97 11.97 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.