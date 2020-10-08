LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.68XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.04
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.65 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.589.96 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.489.97 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.539.87 
 Gavilon/Creston3.579.93 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.529.82 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.529.80
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.49XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.479.80
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.379.75 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.61XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.7210.22 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.60-3.689.97-10.01
 Poet Energy/Corning3.72XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.609.96 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.539.99 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.529.85 
 United Farmers/Creston3.549.80 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.53XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.349.73

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.