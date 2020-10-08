|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.68
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.04
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.65
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.58
|9.96
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.48
|9.97
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.53
|9.87
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.57
|9.93
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.52
|9.82
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.52
|9.80
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.49
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.47
|9.80
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.37
|9.75
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.61
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.72
|10.22
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.60-3.68
|9.97-10.01
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.72
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.60
|9.96
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.53
|9.99
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.52
|9.85
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.54
|9.80
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.53
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.34
|9.73
