LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.93 13.76 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.18  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.88 13.56 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.86 13.56 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 13.46 
United Farmers Essex 6.86 13.51 
Golden Triangle Craig6.78 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.83 13.49 
Gavilon/Creston6.90 13.54 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.03 13.64 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.28 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.67 13.60 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.88 13.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.18 13.84 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.12 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.90 
Poet Energy, Corning6.94 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.93 13.41 

