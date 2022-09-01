LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.58 13.70 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.48  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.58 13.60 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.28 14.25 
United Farmers Creston 7.26 14.10 
United Farmers Essex 7.18 14.15 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.33 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.24 13.25 
Gavilon/Creston6.44 13.45 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.33 13.95 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.68 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.98 13.18 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.61 14.28 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.33 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs  
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.59 
Poet Energy, Corning7.33 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.33 13.25 

