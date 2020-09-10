LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.53 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.42
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.55  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.57 9.77 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.20 9.00 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.30 9.12 
 Gavilon/Creston3.30 9.13 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.33 9.13 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.27 9.03 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.40  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.20 9.12 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.23 9.02 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.55  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.60 9.39 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.28-3.46 9.26-9.43 
 Poet Energy/Corning3.47  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.29 9.17 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.43 9.22 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.29 9.10 
 United Farmers/Creston3.27 9.03 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.33  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.189.04 

