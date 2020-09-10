|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.53
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.42
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.55
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.57
|9.77
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.20
|9.00
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.30
|9.12
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.30
|9.13
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.33
|9.13
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.27
|9.03
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.40
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.20
|9.12
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.23
|9.02
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.55
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.60
|9.39
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.28-3.46
|9.26-9.43
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.47
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.29
|9.17
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.43
|9.22
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.29
|9.10
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.27
|9.03
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.33
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.18
|9.04
