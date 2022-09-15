LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 14.26 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.78 14.17 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.03 14.62 
United Farmers Creston 7.31 14.22 
United Farmers Essex 6.93 14.52 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.77 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.83 14.52
Gavilon/Creston6.6314.62 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.18 14.52 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.03 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.23 13.88 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.47 14.35 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.28 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.76 
Poet Energy, Corning6.67 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.32 13.81 

