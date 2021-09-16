LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.29 4.99 12.61 12.61 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.70 5.10 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.10 4.98 XXX12.41 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.44 5.19 XXX 12.79 
United Farmers Red Oak5.40 4.99 12.71 12.41 
United Farmers Creston 5.37 5.00 12.36 12.36 
United Farmers Essex 5.30 4.99 12.71 12.36 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.44 4.89 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.40 5.02 12.61 12.36 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.05 XXX 12.36 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.35 5.02 12.56 12.46 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.40 5.07 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 XXX 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.85 5.10 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. BluffsXXX 5.98 XXX 12.89 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.91 12.66 
Poet Energy, Corning5.11 5.11 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.04 5.04 12.46 12.46 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.05 4.75 12.41 12.24 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.00 5.00 12.38 12.38 

