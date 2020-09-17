|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.37
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.87
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.63
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.75
|10.28
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.25
|9.39
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.37
|9.60
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.37
|9.53
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.43
|9.61
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.37
|9.53
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.57
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.30
|9.63
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.33
|9.53
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.65
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.70
|9.93
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.41-3.59
|9.61-9.71
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.50
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.45
|9.53
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.37
|9.81
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.44
|9.61
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.55
|9.54
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.43
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.28
|9.55
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Page County man's body found in Oklahoma
- Week 3 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Gene Ripley, 80, of College Springs, Iowa
- Todd Charles Chapman, 48 of Sidney, IA
- Shen suspect arrested for driving while barred, OWI
- Unidentified sheen observed on Mosquito Creek near Council Bluffs
- Page, Montgomery counties report new COVID cases
- Shenandoah man arrested on pair of charges
- Missing Grant City woman found dead, homicide investigation ongoing
- Tarkio College is back...as Tarkio Tech
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21