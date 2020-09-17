LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.37  XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX9.87 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.63  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.75 10.28 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.25 9.39 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.37 9.60 
 Gavilon/Creston3.37 9.53 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.43 9.61
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.37 9.53 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.57  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.30 9.63 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.33 9.53 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.65  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.70 9.93 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.41-3.59 9.61-9.71 
 Poet Energy/Corning3.50  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.45 9.53 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.37 9.81 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.44 9.61 
 United Farmers/Creston3.55 9.54 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.43  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.28 9.55 

