LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.65 4.95 12.53 12.48 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.86 5.06 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.36 4.94 XXX12.28 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.25 5.10 XXX 12.63 
United Farmers Red Oak5.61 4.95 12.53 12.28 
United Farmers Creston 5.53 4.96 12.33 12.23 
United Farmers Essex 5.61 4.95 12.53 12.23 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.65 4.85 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.60 4.95 12.48 12.23 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.00 XXX 12.23 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 4.97 12.5312.33 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.92 5.03 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 XXX 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.84 5.06 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.87 XXX 12.77 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.83 12.48 
Poet Energy, Corning4.95 5.07 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.65 4.98 12.28 12.28 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.16 4.71 12.28 12.11 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.66 4.96 12.49 12.23 

