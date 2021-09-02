|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.65
|4.95
|12.53
|12.48
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.86
|5.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.36
|4.94
|XXX
|12.28
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.25
|5.10
|XXX
|12.63
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.61
|4.95
|12.53
|12.28
|United Farmers Creston
|5.53
|4.96
|12.33
|12.23
|United Farmers Essex
|5.61
|4.95
|12.53
|12.23
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.65
|4.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.60
|4.95
|12.48
|12.23
|Gavilon/Creston
|XXX
|5.00
|XXX
|12.23
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|XXX
|4.97
|12.53
|12.33
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.92
|5.03
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|4.84
|XXX
|12.35
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.84
|5.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.87
|XXX
|12.77
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.83
|12.48
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.95
|5.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.65
|4.98
|12.28
|12.28
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.16
|4.71
|12.28
|12.11
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.66
|4.96
|12.49
|12.23
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Sept. 2, 2021
Morgan Martin
