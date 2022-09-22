LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.08 14.32 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.53 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.73 14.22 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.13 14.37 
United Farmers Creston 7.41 14.17 
United Farmers Essex 7.03 14.27 
Golden Triangle Craig6.88 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.93 14.12 
Gavilon/Creston6.73 14.27 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.18 14.57 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.34 13.93 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.83 14.07 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.43 14.37 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.23 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.57 
Poet Energy, Corning6.74 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.88 13.87 

