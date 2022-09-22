|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.08
|14.32
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.53
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.73
|14.22
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.13
|14.37
|United Farmers Creston
|7.41
|14.17
|United Farmers Essex
|7.03
|14.27
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.88
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.93
|14.12
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.73
|14.27
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.18
|14.57
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.13
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.34
|13.93
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.83
|14.07
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.43
|14.37
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.23
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.57
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.74
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.88
|13.87
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Sept. 22, 2022
Morgan Martin
