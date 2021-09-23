LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.14 4.99 12.49 12.49 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.54 5.29 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.97 4.97 XXX12.34 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.39 5.19 12.72 12.72 
United Farmers Red Oak5.29 4.98 12.49 12.29 
United Farmers Creston 5.18 4.99 12.24 12.24 
United Farmers Essex 5.29 4.98 12.49 12.24 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.04 4.98 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.29 5.01 12.50 12.25 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.04 XXX 12.25 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 5.01 XXX 12.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.39 5.06 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 12.35 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.39 5.09 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.75 XXX 12.72 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.64 12.54 
Poet Energy, Corning5.11 5.11 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.14 5.04 12.39 12.34 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.99 4.74 12.29 12.12 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.09 4.99 12.29 12.29 

